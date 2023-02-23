Story Of 'Lonesome George' Inspires New 3D CGI Animation Film From 8th Gear Entertainment And Radar Pictures

James Leon's 8th Gear Entertainment and Ted Field's Radar Pictures are teaming to bring famed giant tortoise Lonesome George and his remarkable true story to life via the big screen in a new 3D CGI animated adventure movie.

The real Lonesome George was known as the rarest creature on Earth. His life and story continue to inspire and serve as an international symbol for conservation efforts in the Galápagos Islands and throughout the world.

George is preserved at the Charles Darwin Research Station in Ecuador, where he is visited by over a hundred thousand fans every year. As a tribute to George and his legacy, his image is lovingly enshrined as the logo of the Galápagos Conservancy and The Charles Darwin Foundation.

James Leon, who runs Miami-based production company 8th Gear Entertainment, is producing the "Lonesome George" family animated film alongside Radar Pictures' Ted Field ("Jumanji" and "Chronicles of Riddick" franchises, "The Last Samurai"), Anthony Tringali, Maria Frisk, and Michael Napoliello, with James Byrkit, (Writer on the Academy Award-winning animated feature "Rango") serving both as both as producer and screenwriter.

From a story by Leon in collaboration with Byrkit, the movie will follow Lonesome George, the giant tortoise of the Galápagos, who is the last of his kind, as he sets out on an epic adventure to find others like him and discovers the true meaning of family.

The movie aims to bring to light environmental issues that affect our planet, conservation and the ongoing evolution of ecosystems and its impact on the future of the environment and the world. A percentage of the revenue generated by the film will be donated to the Leaders for Change Foundation, which brings awareness to the necessary protection of the world's greatest ecological wonder, the Galápagos Islands.

Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso Mendoza noted the significance of this project, stating: "We have taken careful consideration in supporting a project like this, which expresses the importance of maintaining the ecological homeostasis of this beautiful region and conservation of its endemic species. That is why, I as the President of Ecuador, and the Ministry of the Environment, fully endorse this magnificent project, because we believe in its educational value, in the impact it will have on scientific research, and in the help it will provide in raising awareness of the significance of its existence."

President Lasso Mendoza added, "Being considered a Natural Heritage of Humanity is a source of pride not only for Ecuadorians but for all those wanting to make an impact on environmental awareness. This movie will ultimately bring the attention it deserves."

Said James Leon, "Lonesome George is a remarkable true story of a one-of-a-kind survivor. The legend of Lonesome George is a cherished part of Ecuadorian history and beloved by people around the world. This is the first time Lonesome George, and his story will be brought to the big screen."

Commented Ted Field, "This will be a brilliant, animated feature that is hugely enjoyable for kids, grownups, and everyone in between. There is something for everyone here and we're proud that it also delivers an environmental message that everyone can get behind."

About the Movie

In addition to "Lonesome George", 8th Gear Entertainment and Radar Pictures are partnering to bring the fast-paced sport of FIA ABB Formula E racing to the big screen via a female-centered racing / action / thriller titled "Breakneck." The project is a franchise starter in the vein of "Fast & Furious" with full FIA ABB Formula E backing and participation.

About 8th Gear Entertainment

8th Gear Entertainment is an emerging media company with film and television divisions dedicated to delivering cutting edge mainstream content to a global audience. Founded by television producer James Leon, the Miami-based company most recently hosted the inaugural Leaders for Change Summit in partnership with the Charles Darwin Foundation to raise awareness about the ongoing evolution of the pristine ecosystem and its impact on the future of the environment of the world.

About Radar Pictures

Radar Pictures is an independent development company that leverages high-profile IP to produce motion pictures and television for the global marketplace. The film will be executive produced by Radar's Ted Field, whose 30 years in the film industry have led to worldwide box office grosses topping $10 billion. He has produced more than 60 films, including the Jumanji franchise, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, and Ferngully. Field is currently producing a number of epic television series, including Robert Jordan's "The Wheel of Time," one of Amazon's top series worldwide.

Radar Pictures is repped by Buchwald.