Steven Soderbergh's WIRELESS Will Premiere September 14 on Quibi

Deadline reports that Steven Soderbergh's upcoming series "Wireless" will premiere September 14 on Quibi.

Tye Sheridan stars in the thriller. Lukas Gage, Francesca Reale, Mace Coronel, Sydney Park and Andie MacDowell make up the rest of the cast.

On a sparsely traveled road deep in the Colorado mountains, college student Andy Braddock (Sheridan) drives to a New Years Eve party to try to rekindle a relationship with his ex-girlfriend. Distracted by his phone, Andy collides with a snowbank and hurtles into a ravine. Wounded and alone, Andy turns to his quickly dying cell for rescue, but help is far from a phone call away.

Zach Wechter and Jack Seidman created the series.

Soderbergh is known for directing feature films like "Sex, Lies, and Videotapes," "Erin Brockovich," "Traffic," and "Logan Lucky."

