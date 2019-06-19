Steve Buscemi Joins Judd Apatow, Pete Davidson Comedy

According to Variety, actor Steve Buscemi is is set to join the cast of the forthcoming Untitled Judd Apatow/Pete Davidson Comedy. The film will be based on Davidson's life, including losing his firefighter father on 9/11. This will be Apatow's first film since Trainwreck. The cast also includes Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, Maude Apatow and Bel Powley.

Davidson has co-wrote the film's script with Apatow and Dave Sirus. The film will be produced by Apatow and BARRY Mendel. Universal Executive Vice President of Production Erik Baiers will oversee production on behalf of the studio.

Brooklyn born Steve Buscemi began his career studying acting with John Strasberg. He later began writing and performing original theatre pieces with fellow actor/writer Mark Boone Junior, as well as working with playwright/director John Jesurun and The Wooster Group. This led to his being cast in his first lead role in "Parting Glances" (1986). Since then, he has appeared in numerous films including "Mystery Train", "Reservoir Dogs", "Fargo", "The Big Lebowski", "Armageddon", "Ghost World", "The Sopranos", "The Messenger", and "Youth In Revolt".

Currently Buscemi is starring in the HBO drama "Boardwalk Empire", and can be seen next in the film "On The Road" directed by Walter Salles. Buscemi has also worked as a writer and director, with film directing credits including "Trees Lounge", "Animal Factory", "Lonesome Jim", and "Interview". In addition, he is an Emmy nominated television director for his work on "The Sopranos", and has recently helmed episodes of "30 Rock" and "Nurse Jackie".

Buscemi also started a New York based Production Company in 2008, called Olive Productions, with Stanley Tucci and producer Wren Arthur. Olive has a diverse slate of film and television projects, many of which have been developed for Steve and Stanley to direct.

Read more about the news from Variety here!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You