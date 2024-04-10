Stefan Ruf's New Film COYOTE WOMAN to be Released in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Director Stefan Ruf's bloodthirsty Western features characters from Cormac McCarthy's epic historical novel.

Stefan Ruf's new feature Coyote Woman is set to release on Amazon, Apple, and Google, via Film Hub from May 1. Ruf and John Herndon wrote the screenplay which features characters from Cormac McCarthy's historical western novel. The film also features legendary B-movie stuntman Gary Kent, hailed by Quentin Tarantino, in his final role.

Ruf was influenced by the controversial American Western Soldier Blue and Spaghetti Westerns Navajo Joe, Apache Woman, and Scalps. The Judge Holden and JJ Glanton characters were based on the notorious scalp hunters from Blood Meridian, the first time these real-life characters have appeared on screen.

Legendary stuntman Gary Kent had featured in Ruf and Herndon's previous film, Sex Terrorists on Wheels. Kent was a B-movie staple and counted Quentin Tarantino as one of his fans. Coyote Woman is his last movie.

Coyote Woman is directed by Stefan Ruf

Written by Stefan Ruf and John Herndon

Starring: Larissa Dali, Van Quattro, Craig Nigh, Cedric Jonathan, Nikk Guerra, and Gary Kent.

Synopsis

When Comanches kill their parents, half-sisters Iris and Cynthia are abducted. Iris manages to escape, carrying with her a ravening desire for revenge. Cynthia survives her captivity and is adopted into the tribe and grows into a woman warrior.

Ten years later, a gang of rogue Texas Rangers-turned-scalp hunters led by J.J. Glanton and Judge Holden are hired by Iris to destroy the last free band of Comanches led by Chief Coughing Buffalo and the shaman Deep Water. Unfortunately, the white man's ardent spirits have turned him into Stupid Water, yet he retains a kind of crazy wisdom. Meanwhile, Texas Ranger Major Adamson sends Captain Isaac Burton and Sergeant "Sticky Joe" Joseph to protect the tribe.

When the scalp hunters strike, Cynthia and Stupid Water join forces with the Rangers to exact a terrible revenge on the Glanton Gang and Judge Holden.

RAW Cinema

Trailer: