Start the New Year With MY FEET ARE KILLING ME on TLC

Dr. Ebonie Vincent and Dr. Brad Schaeffer have never met a foot too funky to fix. TLC, the #1 cable network for women in primetime, proudly introduces these dynamic foot docs as the stars of its new nine-part medical transformation series MY FEET ARE KILLING ME, premiering Thursday, January 2 at 10PM ET/PT, after the return of DR. PIMPLE POPPER.

MY FEET ARE KILLING ME follows these expert podiatrists and surgeons as they bring their warm bedside manners to the task of restoring their patients' confidence and getting them back on their feet. Throughout the series, viewers will immerse themselves with both doctors - one west coast and one east coast - as they juggle all sorts of eye-popping cases, from wart clusters and funky fungus, to toe amputations and foot reconstructions.

"It was clear, following the debut of DR. PIMPLE POPPER, that our audience was craving even more powerful and heartwarming stories of medical transformation," said Howard Lee, President and General Manager of TLC. "With MY FEET ARE KILLING ME, we're beyond excited for viewers to fall in love with Dr. Ebonie and Dr. Brad, who are tops in their field as well as exceedingly compassionate caregivers to their desperate patients. As with all series in TLC's popular medical genre, we bring viewers along on emotional rollercoaster journeys through to their uplifting conclusions."

Each hour-long episode follows three patients - who after years, if not decades of neglect - hopelessly turn to Dr. Ebonie and Dr. Brad to fix their unusual foot conditions so they may reclaim their lives and confidence. The gripping personal stories featured will include: a paranormal romance novelist who hopes to get her unwieldy and unsightly sixth toe amputated; an athlete with two dramatically different sized feet; a former professional dancer with a bunion so big she can hardly walk; a man suffering from Proteus syndrome, or the Elephant Man's Disease which has left him with gigantic feet; a patient with a double big toe; a nudist with severe fungus; and an adorable toddler born with 12 toes. Tackling everything from grave ailments and cosmetic procedures to full foot reconstruction, these telegenic doctors use their expert surgical skills to fix embarrassing foot problems and change people's lives.





