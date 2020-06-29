Spotlight Artists Management Artists Presents Music Performances To Thank Medical Workers

Spotlight Artists Management's Artists are Featured on RTVI during the holiday week of June 29 - July 7, 2020 at 5:30 pm ET, weekdays

When the whole world had to get quarantined due to the pandemic, art managers and artists do their best to find the ways to create and perform. We are all united by the worldwide lockdown of venues and cancellations of the performances. The art world became virtual and moved to screens - computers, phones, TV.

With the deepest hopes to move through the pandemic successfully, there is probably no single person in the whole world who would not be grateful to all medical workers. In Spring, a TV Channel RTVi started an initiative to dedicate a performance at the end of their daily TV show "New York Watch" to doctors and all frontliners who fight with the virus.

In collaboration with RTVI, artists will dedicate their short live performances to all medical and supply workers who have to be on front lines while the world is fighting to tame the novel virus.

"When the art world has to pause, we should try all the ways to keep arts and music alive. I'm happy to present our artists to the RTVI audience - the channel broadcasts to ten countries, and it's a great exposure for singers," - says Natalie Burlutskaya, a co-founder of Spotlight Artists Management and Production.

"We understand the challenges of live streams - the sound quality is often compromised, for people have different wifi quality, use different gadgets, and artists do not have professional equipment at homes," - Natalie Burlutskaya and Zoya Gramagin, co-founders, say about performing online. "But we want to use every opportunity, every good cause to perform and present beautiful voices to the world audience. Classically trained artists are also trying new genres, showcase the folk songs of their countries, and participate in zoom-choirs. The music should not stop."

Soprano Zoya Gramagin presents an art song by Tchaikovsky - 2020 is the Tchaikovsky Year!

Baritone Darian Worrell sings a Russian romance, the lyrics by the famous Russian poet Alexander Pushkin.

Mezzo-soprano Eugenia Forteza, an actress and opera singer, interprets a zarzuela romanza.

Ema Mitrović is singing jazz! The mezzo-soprano is also a jazz singer who performed in the world famous Birdland on Broadway.

Soprano Katie Procell is a fan of contemporary and avant garde music - she will showcase the beautiful walse of Krystyna from the opera "Out of Darkness".

This week is also a holiday week - the country celebrates the 4th of July, and Spotlight Artists Management and Production celebrates its anniversary!

"I thank the producer Julia Gerlyuk and the TV host Denis Cheredov for the opportunity to present our diverse roster of artists. There is no better way for us to celebrate the double holiday. Later, I also hope to present artists from different time zones - West Coast or oversea." - Natalie Burlutskaya

RTVI broadcasts in more than countries (10 English speaking) on weekdays at 5 pm ET. They livestream on Youtube and Facebook. The Spotlight's artists are on air closer to the end of the show "New York Watch" which is approximately at 5:25 pm Eastern Time.

Link: https://rtvi.com/broadcast/dezhurnyy-po-ny/

