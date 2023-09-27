Sphere Sets First Movie Studio Collaboration With TROLLS BAND TOGETHER

Trolls Band Together hits theaters nationwide on November 17.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January Photo 2 MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January
Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC Theater Photo 3 Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC
Meryl Streep Interested In MAMMA MIA! 3 Return Photo 4 Meryl Streep Interested in MAMMA MIA! 3 Return

Sphere Sets First Movie Studio Collaboration With TROLLS BAND TOGETHER

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) has announced that DreamWorks Animation is the first movie studio to launch a brand campaign specifically designed for the Exosphere – the fully programmable LED exterior of Sphere in Las Vegas – in support of DreamWorks’ action-packed new film in the Trolls musical blockbuster franchise, Trolls Band Together, which hits theaters nationwide on November 17.

“We’re thrilled to have the innovative and imaginative DreamWorks Animation be the first movie studio to collaborate on a bespoke marketing campaign for the Exosphere,” said David Hopkinson, President and Chief Operating Officer of MSG Sports, who oversees brand partnerships across Sphere Entertainment.

“The Exosphere’s larger-than-life canvas has become the premier platform for brands looking to tell their stories on an unparalleled scale, reaching audiences across the globe from the heart of Las Vegas.”

The third installment in the blockbuster Trolls franchise, Trolls Band Together, not only brings fan-favorite characters Poppy and Branch back to the big screen, but also reunites the band *NSYNC for their first new song in more than two decades. In celebration, DreamWorks collaborated with Sphere Studios, Sphere’s in-house creative studio, to develop custom animated content featuring beloved characters from the movie alongside kaleidoscopic art from the film.

The week-long campaign began September 25, and will include a special takeover of the venue on the night of September 28 to countdown to the release of *NSYNC’s new single “Better Place” on September 29, which will be featured in Trolls Band Together. 

The largest LED screen on Earth, the Exosphere consists of approximately 1.2 million LED pucks across 580,000 square feet of surface. Each puck contains 48 individual LED diodes, with each diode capable of displaying 256 million different colors – creating an unmistakably vivid landmark on the Las Vegas skyline.

The Exosphere displays a wide range of custom artistic and branded content, attracting not only the attention of the more than 40 million visitors to Las Vegas each year, but also worldwide interest as a result of the venue being photographed and shared widely on social media daily.

DreamWorks Animation’s previous Trolls films—2016’s Trolls and 2020’s Trolls World Tour—have sung and danced their way to record-breaking success, earning an Oscar® nomination for Best Original Song and fueling one of the largest and most beloved entertainment brands in the world.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: ALLBLK Releases Trailer for New Thriller DEADLY DESIRE Photo
Video: ALLBLK Releases Trailer for New Thriller DEADLY DESIRE

ALLBLK released the trailer for Deadly Desire, Cast includes Erica Peeples (All American), D’Kia Anderson (Grey’s Anatomy), Anton  Peeples (Insecure), Leila Weisberg (Lunar Lockdown), Aungelique Scott (Savage Rhythm), Desiree Mithcell (The Family Business), Jhone Y. Lucas (The Gen Zone) and Kailani Wiggens. Watch the video!

2
PETER & THE WOLF Animated Short Film to Debut on Max in October Photo
PETER & THE WOLF Animated Short Film to Debut on Max in October

Based on the classic fairytale, the short film transforms Sergei Prokofiev’s beloved symphony into an enchanting and visually modern retelling, featuring music and narration by Gavin Friday and artwork based on original illustrations by Bono, from his book of the same name. Watch the video trailer!

3
Joe Manganiello to Host NBC Series DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND Photo
Joe Manganiello to Host NBC Series DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND

Joe Manganiello (“True Blood,” “Magic Mike”) is set to host 'Deal or No Deal Island,” a spin on the classic game where 13 players are transported to the elusive Banker’s private island to compete for cash in a season-long, fully immersive competition. Watch a video trailer for the new series now!

4
SCAVENGERS REIGN Animated Series to Premiere on Max in October Photo
SCAVENGERS REIGN Animated Series to Premiere on Max in October

In this expansion of the 2016 animated short film “Scavengers,” SCAVENGERS REIGN follows several groups of survivors as they attempt to navigate a way off this strange planet where the laws of physics as we know them do not apply. Watch the new video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

BLUE BEETLE Is Now Available to Watch on VUDUBLUE BEETLE Is Now Available to Watch on VUDU
ISLA RICO Announce New EP 'Eternal Optimist'ISLA RICO Announce New EP 'Eternal Optimist'
Louis Carnell Continues '111' Series With Lee Ranaldo Collaboration 'two'Louis Carnell Continues '111' Series With Lee Ranaldo Collaboration 'two'
Video: The Interrupters Share Performance Video 'Alien (Live In Los Angeles)'Video: The Interrupters Share Performance Video 'Alien (Live In Los Angeles)'

Videos

Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer Video
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Video
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER
Watch the ARGYLLE Teaser Trailer Starring Bryce Dallas Howard Video
Watch the ARGYLLE Teaser Trailer Starring Bryce Dallas Howard
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
WICKED