Sphere Sets First Movie Studio Collaboration With TROLLS BAND TOGETHER

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) has announced that DreamWorks Animation is the first movie studio to launch a brand campaign specifically designed for the Exosphere – the fully programmable LED exterior of Sphere in Las Vegas – in support of DreamWorks’ action-packed new film in the Trolls musical blockbuster franchise, Trolls Band Together, which hits theaters nationwide on November 17.

“We’re thrilled to have the innovative and imaginative DreamWorks Animation be the first movie studio to collaborate on a bespoke marketing campaign for the Exosphere,” said David Hopkinson, President and Chief Operating Officer of MSG Sports, who oversees brand partnerships across Sphere Entertainment.

“The Exosphere’s larger-than-life canvas has become the premier platform for brands looking to tell their stories on an unparalleled scale, reaching audiences across the globe from the heart of Las Vegas.”

The third installment in the blockbuster Trolls franchise, Trolls Band Together, not only brings fan-favorite characters Poppy and Branch back to the big screen, but also reunites the band *NSYNC for their first new song in more than two decades. In celebration, DreamWorks collaborated with Sphere Studios, Sphere’s in-house creative studio, to develop custom animated content featuring beloved characters from the movie alongside kaleidoscopic art from the film.

The week-long campaign began September 25, and will include a special takeover of the venue on the night of September 28 to countdown to the release of *NSYNC’s new single “Better Place” on September 29, which will be featured in Trolls Band Together.

The largest LED screen on Earth, the Exosphere consists of approximately 1.2 million LED pucks across 580,000 square feet of surface. Each puck contains 48 individual LED diodes, with each diode capable of displaying 256 million different colors – creating an unmistakably vivid landmark on the Las Vegas skyline.

The Exosphere displays a wide range of custom artistic and branded content, attracting not only the attention of the more than 40 million visitors to Las Vegas each year, but also worldwide interest as a result of the venue being photographed and shared widely on social media daily.

DreamWorks Animation’s previous Trolls films—2016’s Trolls and 2020’s Trolls World Tour—have sung and danced their way to record-breaking success, earning an Oscar® nomination for Best Original Song and fueling one of the largest and most beloved entertainment brands in the world.