Spectrum is Developing New Dramedy from Producer Gabrielle Union

Sep. 8, 2019  

Variety reports that Gabrielle Union will executive produce a one-hour dramedy at Spectrum, alongside Sony Pictures Television.

The series, called "Tips," is about a young woman who finds an escape from a soul-sucking job and recent breakup when she discovers an unexpectedly liberating hobby: pole dancing at a local bikini bar.

Series creator Cherry Chevapravatdumrong will also write on the show.

Union is known from her breakthrough role in the high school cheerleading film "Bring It On." She has starred in more than a few romantic comedies--and, on top of her impressive acting resume, Union makes daily change as a women's health activist. She was last seen in crime thriller "Breaking In," and in "LA's Finest."

