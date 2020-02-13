Spectrum Originals Debuts Thriller Crime Drama TEMPLE

Spectrum Originals goes underground with the premiere of the Mark Strong-fronted crime drama, TEMPLE, on Monday, March 9. Heartfelt and darkly comic, the gripping eight-part series will drop ad-free exclusively on Spectrum's On Demand platform.

In this character-driven drama, a brilliant but haunted surgeon, Daniel Milton (Mark Strong), sacrifices everything for love when he opens an illegal medical clinic in the network of tunnels beneath London's Temple subway station. When word of the clinic starts to spread among outcasts and the criminal underworld, Daniel becomes entrenched in dangerous battles between life and death - and one for his very soul.

"I'm excited to be launching our show in the US with our partners at Spectrum," exclaimed executive producer and star, Mark Strong. "We really hope audiences here love the show as much as they did in the UK!"

Additional cast includes Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones), Daniel Mays (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Catherine McCormack (Genius: Einstein), Craig Parkinson (Misfits), Wunmi Mosaku (Fantastic Beasts) and young, up and coming stars, Tobi King Bakare and Lily Newmark.

Mark Strong and Liza Marshall serve as executive producers for Hera Pictures and Gabriel Silver executive produces for Sky. TEMPLE is written and adapted by Mark O'Rowe from the critically acclaimed Norwegian drama series Valkyrien.





