Soul Train Awards to Return to BET, Make Debut on CBS

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BET announced the return of 'Soul Train Awards,' presented by Spotify and Toyota, airing Friday, November 27 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET and simulcast on CBS for the first time ever, along with BET HER, VH1, MTV2, and LOGO. Taped in the city where Don Cornelius launched the original 'Soul Train' more than 50 years ago, the show will celebrate the artists, music, and enduring legacy of 'Soul Train' through a dynamic night of performances and special moments.

With Spotify as the exclusive music streaming partner and Toyota as the exclusive automotive partner, the return marks a new chapter for the franchise that has shaped Black music and culture for generations. This year's telecast blends honorees who defined the sound with the artists carrying it forward, celebrating a legacy that has influenced American music since 'Soul Train' first went on the air in 1971. Performances, honorees, and host details will be announced in the coming weeks.

'As a Chicago native, I'm proud to bring the 'Soul Train Awards' back to the city where it all originated,' said Louis Carr, President, BET. 'Coming off a landmark year for BET, this return reaffirms what we do best: bringing our community together around the culture, and connecting the artists who built this sound to the ones carrying it forward.'

'The 'Soul Train Awards' has always been the home for R&B and soul, and this year we're reimagining the celebration with a bold new format,' said Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, BET. 'It's about honoring the artists who shaped the genre while reinventing the night for where the music is headed.

'Jesse Collins Entertainment is elated to return to produce the show,' said Jesse Collins, Founder & CEO, Jesse Collins Entertainment. 'We are honored to work alongside BET, Spotify and Toyota towards an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances and special moments.'

Spotify's Joe Hadley, Global Head of Music Content & Partnerships at Spotify, states, 'We're thrilled the Soul Train Awards are coming back. It's a significant moment for R&B and soul, and for Spotify, it's important to show up where culture is. Bringing Spotify and BET together allows us to extend the impact beyond the awards themselves, creating more opportunities for artists and their music to reach fans around the world.'

'Soul Train has been a defining force in music and culture for more than five decades, and Toyota is proud to have been part of that legacy for many of those years,' said Dedra DeLilli, Vice President of Marketing Communications at Toyota. 'We've always believed in showing up where culture is being created and celebrated, which is why we are extremely excited to be the exclusive automotive partner for the return of Soul Train Music Awards. We're proud to help bring this iconic platform back in a way that honors its legacy and the significance it continues to hold today.'

Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, serves as the Executive Producer for 'Soul Train Awards' 2026 for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show, with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay also serving as Executive Producers.

About Soul Train

'Soul Train' was created in 1971 by visionary Don Cornelius and predominantly featured performances by R&B, pop, soul, and hip-hop artists, in addition to the occasional funk, jazz, disco, and gospel artists. When the final episode of the show's historic thirty-five-year run aired in 2006, it was the longest-running first-run, nationally syndicated program in television history. 'Soul Train' highlighted a cast of incredible, ethnically diverse dancers who famously introduced the world to a whole new series of dance moves and styles on a weekly basis. Cornelius opened every show welcoming the audience to 'the hippest trip in America' and closed each show wishing the audience 'love, peace, and soul.' Today, the legacy of 'Soul Train' lives on through the legendary Soul Train dance line, which has become a timeless staple on dance floors across America. In 2016, BET acquired the 'Soul Train' brand and remains dedicated to revitalizing the brand while also honoring its heritage.

About BET Media Group

The BET Media Group, a unit of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), is the world's largest media company rooted in community, culture, and connection for the Black community. For over four decades, BET has served as a trusted home for Black audiences, amplifying authentic stories, elevating Black voices, and creating spaces where culture thrives and community comes together. Through a powerful portfolio of brands—including BET, BET Her, BET Studios, and VH1—along with FAST channels such as BET Tyler Perry Comedy, BET Tyler Perry Drama, BET Comedy Movies, BET Cinema, BET Classics, BET Visionaries, BET Throwbacks, and BET Pluto, BET connects audiences across cable, digital, live events, studios, and global platforms. Together, these platforms deliver culturally resonant content that reflects the depth, creativity, and impact of the Black experience. For more information, visit www.bet.com and follow @BET on social platforms.

About Jesse Collins Entertainment

Founded in 2012, Jesse Collins Entertainment is a full-service Emmy-winning production company that has played an integral role in producing many of television's most memorable moments in music entertainment. JCE's award-winning and critically acclaimed television includes programming from its four divisions — specials, sports, scripted and unscripted. From the specials division, JCE has produced award shows including The Emmy Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, The 2021 and 2022 American Music Awards, The 2022 Golden Globes, BET Awards, SoulTrain Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, Black Girls Rock!, BET Honors, UNCF's An Evening of Stars and ABFF Honors; and specials including Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular, Christmas in Rockefeller Center, The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey, Grace For The World: Live from St. Peter's Square, A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop, CNN's Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom, Martin: The Reunion, John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, Love & Happiness: An Obama Celebration, Def Comedy Jam 25 and more. From the sports division, JCE has produced projects including Beyoncé Bowl at the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans NFL 2024 Christmas Game, The Super Bowl Halftime Show, The 95th Major League Baseball All-Star Game Pre-Game Show, The 2025 World Series Game 1 Anthem, NFL Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show starring Jack White and Netflix's Snoop's Holiday Halftime Party. From the scripted division, JCE has produced series and miniseries including Real Husbands of Hollywood, American Soul, The New Edition Story, and The Bobby Brown Story. From the unscripted division, JCE has produced series including Heart & Hustle: Houston, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50, Cardi Tries, DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic, Forward: The Future of Black Music, Hollywood Squares, Rhythm + Flow, Sunday Best, We Got Time Today, Yara Shahidi's Day Off, Face to Face with Becky G and Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices. Emmy Award winner Jesse Collins is the Founder and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment and executive producer of all JCE programming. He is also an executive producer for the annual GRAMMY Awards and produced the 2021 Oscars. Emmy winner Dionne Harmon is President. Emmy nominee Jeannae Rouzan-Clay is Senior Vice President of Specials.

About Spotify

Since its launch in 2008, Spotify has revolutionized music listening. Its move into podcasting brought innovation and a new generation of listeners to the medium. In 2022, Spotify took the next leap, entering the fast-growing audiobook market—continuing to shape the future of audio.

Today, more listeners than ever can discover, manage and enjoy over 100 million tracks, 7 million podcast titles, and 700,000 audiobooks on platform. Spotify is the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with 777 million users, including 300 million subscribers, in 184 markets.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through its Toyota and Lexus brands, plus more than 1,800 dealerships. Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of over 50 million cars and trucks at its 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

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