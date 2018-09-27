Sony Releases First Photo of Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers

Two-time Oscar®-winner Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers in TriStar Pictures' Untitled Mr. Rogers / Tom Hanks Project, coming to a neighborhood near you October 2019.

Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in Untitled Mr. Rogers/ Tom Hanks Project, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America's most beloved neighbor.

The film, inspired by the article "Can You Say...Hero?" by Tom Junod, stars Hanks, Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Chris Cooper.

Marielle Heller will direct the film, which was written byMicah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster.

The film will be released on October 18, 2019.

Photo Credit: Lacey Terrell