Sony Pictures Entertainment Launches Interactive Family Activity YouTube Channel

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) announced today the launch of their new YouTube Channel, Sony Pictures' Kids Zone, providing parents and kids with a one stop central destination for interactive fun, physical movement, learning, and hands-on activities. Sony Pictures' Kids Zone is curated with a wide range of activities that will support families coping with school closures, new work-from-home routines and social distancing.



"A significant portion of Sony Pictures' workforce is made up of working parents. The idea of Sony Pictures' Kids Zone was born from parents on our own team adjusting to working from home and managing home schooling," says Lexine Wong, Senior Executive Vice President, Worldwide Marketing. "We are proud to offer this resource to help families navigate these new and challenging circumstances, while hopefully having a little fun in the process."



Sony Pictures' Kids Zone will feature exciting content from our partners at Sony Pictures Animation as well as SPE's catalog of live action favorites. Viewers can enjoy content from movies such as PETER RABBIT™, The Angry Birds Movie series, the Hotel Transylvania series, Center Stage: On Pointe, the Swan Princess series and more. Tune in every Tuesday & Thursday for new content from artistic crafts to yummy treats, DIY projects, scientific experiments, energetic dance-alongs, karaoke sing-alongs, a "just for laughs" section and more!





LAUNCH CONTENT INCLUDES THE BELOW AND MUCH MORE!

PETER RABBIT™ "Make Your Own McGregor Garden": You might not be able to raid McGregor's garden like Peter, but you can grow your very own veggies at home. Follow along to learn planting tips, clever crafts and more!

THE ANGRY BIRDS 2 MOVIE "Bird Watching": In this hilarious "birds-eye" view of the real-life species that inspired the artists, we take a trip to the Los Angeles Zoo to get up close and personal with real-life Mighty Eagles, Blue Birds, Toucans, and more. With fun reactions from the cast intercut throughout the piece - get ready to laugh, learn and meet some amazing avian friends.

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3 "It's Party Time" by Joe Jonas Lyric Video

CENTER STAGE: ON POINTE "Dance Tutorial with Chloe": Dancer/Actress Chloe Lukasiak and Choreographer Monica Proenca teach fans "Gwen's" full audition piece from the film.

THE STAR "There's No Me Without You" Sing-along with Bo and Friends

SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE "Learn to Draw Brainy Smurf"

ZATHURA "Motion Storybook": Read by Author Chris Van Allsburg





