Sonia Ammar Will Star in SCREAM 5

Variety reports that "Scream 5" has added Sonia Ammar to its star-studded cast.

Ammar is a French-Arab singer, actor, and model.

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette will reprise their "Scream" series roles in the upcoming film. Additional cast members include Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega and Dylan Minnette.

"Scream 5" will serve as Ammar's first major role in a feature film.

