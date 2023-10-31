Solo Leveling Anime News Drops Tomorrow

More beans will be spilled related to Solo Leveling officially on November 1st!

By: Oct. 31, 2023

Solo Leveling, which is a South Korean web novel written by Chugong will officially be turning into anime soon.

In the vein of anime classics like Sword Art Online, Solo Leveling seamlessly weaves Japanese role-playing game archetypes into its narrative tapestry. Our protagonists assume the mantle of hunters, bravely venturing into dungeons to unravel mysteries. More beans will be spilled related to Solo Leveling officially on November 1st! 

Solo Leveling - Everything You Need To Know

Solo Leveling, adapted from a popular South Korean webcomic, revolves around Sung Jin-woo, the world's weakest hunter striving to clear his mother's hospital bills. Despite the risks, he embarks on perilous quests, triggering a "secret side quest" that kick-starts the story.

The webcomic's allure lies in its commendable pacing and remarkable worldbuilding, setting it apart from similar tales. With a confirmed premiere date and two recent trailers, Solo Leveling promises excitement. Get ready to dive into Season 1 and unravel the mysteries of Sung Jin-woo's journey.

However, there's fantastic news! The Solo Leveling manga is finally making its way to the anime world! Brace yourself for a few tweaks in the adaptation, as the Japanese translation brings some changes. Our protagonist, Jin-woo, transforms into Shun Mizushino, and the bustling city of Tokyo replaces the original Seoul setting.

The anime is in capable hands, with A-1 Pictures at the helm, the maestros behind SWORD ART ONLINE and Erased. Leading the charge is director Shunsuke Nakashige, with Noboru Kimura taking the reins as THE HEAD writer. Tomoko Sudo, a creative force in character design, adds her touch to bring the characters to life.

Here's a cherry on top: the renowned composer Hiroyuki Sawano, celebrated for his musical brilliance in ATTACK ON TITAN and Kill la Kill, is on board. From its banger opening song sung by THE BOYZ, a South Korean BOY BAND to its amazing animation done by A-1 Pictures who are responsible for Sword Art Online, Blue Exorcist, Fairy Tale and many more! So, we can definitely expect a lot from Solo Leveling. Our MC is going to be overpowered and his character development will be really badass! 

So, get ready for some epic musical accompaniments featuring intense guitar riffs and dramatic violins that will undoubtedly elevate the hunters' battles to a whole new level! Are you particularly excited about any aspect of the upcoming adaptation?



