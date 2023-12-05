Sofía Niño De Rivera Announces Her 'Vacaciones De Sus Hijos' Tour In 2024

Sofía Niño de Rivera, the Stand-Up comedian, announces that she will be on tour in 2024. She REVEALED that it will be a worldwide tour with shows in Latin America, and Europe, but for now, she has only negotiated dates with her family in Mexico and the United States.

Produced by Live Nation, the 10-city tour kicks off on Saturday March 9th at 713 Music Hall in Houston, making stops across the U.S. in Los Angeles, San Jose, Chicago and more before wrapping up in New York at the Town Hall Theater on Sunday May 26th.

It's not easy for Sofía to leave her family for so many dates. It's not easy to sleep in hotels in the best cities in the world for 8 uninterrupted hours. It's not easy to do what you love every weekend. But after 3 years, Sofía is ready for this sacrifice. Ready to make her fans laugh and enjoy again.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale (details below) beginning on Thursday, December 6th. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday December 8th at 10am (Local Time) at Ticketmaster.com.

PRESALE: Sofia's fans will have access to presale tickets beginning on Wednesday, December 6th at 10am local time until Thursday, December 7th at 10pm local time at Ticketmaster.com.

TOUR DATES

Sat Mar 09 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall Sun Mar 10 Dallas, TX Music Hall at Fair Park Fri Mar 15 McAllen, TX McAllen Performing Arts Center Sat Mar 16 El Paso, TX Plaza Theatre Fri Apr 12 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern Sat Apr 13 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia Fri May 17 San Jose, CA California Theatre Sat May 18 Riverside, CA Fox Performing Arts Center Fri May 24 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre – Chicago Sun May 26 New York, NY Town Hall Theatre

ABOUT SOFÍA NIÑO DE RIVERA

Sofía Niño de Rivera is a comedian, actress and producer. Pioneer of the stand-up genre in Mexico and Latin America. Creator and protagonist of the docuseries called Libre de Reir in which she led comedy workshops for incarcerated individuals. She has two comedy specials on Netflix and one on Amazon Prime.

She has starred in and produced her own comedy series on YouTube Premium called Sobreviví. Participated in Club de Cuervos, Una Mujer Sin Filtro, and Recuperando a mi Ex. Has shared tools in various forums to handle emotional, personal, and professional matters through workshops, like her two talks at TEDx.