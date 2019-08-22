Sky Renews BRASSIC for a Second Season

Sky original Brassic, the edgy new comedy drama co-created by Joseph Gilgun and BAFTA-winning writer Danny Brocklehurst, has been commissioned for a second series ahead of the premier of the first series, with all episodes available today on Sky One and on streaming service NOW TV.



The first series of Brassic has already gained widespread acclaim; The Observer declared that it is "A winner!" and "One of the year's best new comedies.", The Sun described it as "a clever mix of comedy and pathos" and The Telegraph as "Confident and hilarious." Heat Magazine's five-star review said it "Is a love letter to the working class" and Virgin Radio Breakfast show host, Chris Evans, declared "It's the funniest thing I've ever seen." The new second series of the comedy drama will see all members of Vinnie's (Gilgun) gang of friends reunited for even bigger and bolder misadventures around the fictious rural Lancashire town of Hawley.



Joining Gilgun, the returning cast will include motivated single mum Erin (Michelle Keegan), Vinnie's best mate Dylan (Damien Molony), champion kebab eater Cardi (Tom Hanson), Ash (Aaron Heffernan), THE SON of a family of fighting Travellers, the sexually liberated Tommo (Ryan Sampson), and garage owner JJ (Parth Thakerar).



Series two will see new faces join the cast including John Thomson (Cold Feet) and Bill Paterson (Fleabag) as well as the return of Dominic West as Vinnie's blundering GP. It will pick up with the friends a few months after the events that took place in the finale of series one.



Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy, Sky Studios, said: "I know when our viewers binge on the first series of Brassic, they too will fall in love with the world and the characters that Joe Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst have created. You can laugh and empathise with every single one of them and you will want to be part of Vinnie's gang. The show leaves you wanting more, so that's why we had to order a second series of Brassic before it's started!"



Joseph Gilgun, co-creator of Brassic said: "We all feel truly blessed to have a second series. I wouldn't know how to thank Sky for having our back like they have. There's definitely no second album syndrome and I'm confident series two is going to be even better than series one."



Danny Brocklehurst, co-creator & writer, said: "It's a rare privilege to be gifted a second series before the first has aired. This recommission shows the amazing love and support Sky have given Brassic. We are all thrilled to be continuing THE JOURNEY of Vinnie, Erin and the gang... and the plans we have for the second series are bigger, bolder and even more outrageous."



The second series of Brassic was commissioned by Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content, Sky UK and Ireland, and Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy, Sky Studios.



The Sky original is produced by Calamity Films. It is executive produced by David Livingstone for Calamity Films and Jon Mountague for Sky. Joseph Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst are also executive producers with Mike Noble as series producer. Saul Metzstein (Block 1) and Jon Wright (Block 2) are directing. The second series of Brassic starts production in Manchester's Sharp Project and on location in the North of England this September.



Brassic is the latest in a string of recent commissions as Sky continues to invest in original productions. Sky has recently committed to more than double its investment in original, drama, comedy and documentary through Sky Studios, the commissioning and production arm of Sky. Sky Studios brings to screen unique stories from the very best talent in Europe and is the creative home of Sky's award-winning and much-loved Sky originals.



Forthcoming Sky originals include Temple starring Mark Strong, Catherine The Great starring Helen Mirren, Code 404 with Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays, Hit Men, Mel and Sue's first scripted comedy series and a second series of Idris Elba's comedy In The Long Run. 2019 has been a record year for Sky originals with 19-time Emmy-nominated Chernobyl becoming the most watched original ever with over 4million viewers. And away from the screen, Sky secured a record BAFTA haul with seven awards.



Brassic is distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

