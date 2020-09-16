SiriusXM and CNN Expand Broadcast Relationship with Launch of CNN ORIGINALS

The programming will be available 24/7 on SiriusXM channel 121 starting September 18.

SiriusXM and CNN announced today the launch of CNN Originals, a new channel showcasing the premier non-fiction series from CNN and HLN. The programming will be available 24/7 on SiriusXM channel 121 starting September 18.

For nearly a decade, CNN Original Series has developed some of the most prestigious programming on television, including the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown and the Emmy Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell. Additional critically acclaimed series include This is Life with Lisa Ling, the 'Decades' series, American Dynasties: The Kennedys, The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, The History of Comedy, and many others. SiriusXM subscribers will now be able to hear these programs plus more from the CNN Original Series vault every day.

Listeners will also gain access to docuseries from HLN Original Series that focus on stories within the crime and mysteries genre. Some of the thrilling and addictive programming includes Forensic Files II, Very Scary People hosted by Donnie Wahlberg, and How It Really Happened with Hill Harper.

"CNN and HLN Original Series offer a mix of historical, culture, crime and mystery non-fiction content, so there's something for every kind of SiriusXM listener," said Amy Entelis, EVP for Talent & Content Development, CNN Worldwide. "We're thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase and introduce our informative and entertaining series to a whole new audience."

"CNN and HLN have created an incredible catalog of docuseries, and we are proud to offer them, in addition to future programs, as a full-time channel to SiriusXM subscribers," said Megan Liberman, SVP of News, Talk & Entertainment for SiriusXM.

In addition to the new CNN Originals channel 121, SiriusXM simulcasts both CNN (channel 116) and HLN (channel 117). CNN International is also available through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, online at www.siriusxm.com/player, and select SiriusXM radios on channel 454.

