Sir Patrick Stewart To Receive ICG Publicists 2024 Television Showperson Of The Year Award

The Publicists of the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) are honored to present the multi-award-winning actor Sir Patrick Stewart with the 2024 Television Showperson of the Year Award. Stewart will receive the award at the 61st Annual ICG Publicist Awards luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Heralded as one of the greatest actors of our time, Stewart embodies the spirit of the Television Showperson of the Year, which honors an individual whose accomplishments in television best represent that special spirit traditionally defined as showmanship.

In making the announcement, Publicists Award Chairs Tim Menke & Sheryl Main said, “We are honored to celebrate Stewart's venerable career, including the recently-completed final season of CBS Studios/Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, in which he reprised his signature role, first appearing in 1987, in the TV series Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

Stewart's illustrious career spans over six decades. A classically trained theater artist who got his start at the Royal Shakespeare Company before breaking into film and television, Stewart's legendary performances have garnered him three Olivier Awards plus Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG, Critics Choice and Tony Award nominations, among countless honors. His beloved screen work, known to audiences worldwide, includes his iconic portrayals of Star Trek's Jean-Luc Picard and X-Men's Professor Charles Xavier.

In 2023, he became an instant New York Times best-selling author with the debut of his memoir, MAKING IT So.﻿Previous recipients of the Television Showperson of the Year Award include Norman Lear, Ava DuVernay, Greg Berlanti, Quinta Brunson, Ryan Murphy, John Landgraf, Shonda Rhimes, Chuck Lorre, Steven Bochco, Aaron Spelling and Bob Hope.

ABOUT THE ICG PUBLICISTS AWARDS:

Entertainment publicists first formed a union in 1937 as the Screen Publicists Guild, later becoming the Publicists Guild. In 2002, the Publicists Guild merged with the International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600). The first Publicists Awards Luncheon was held in 1964 and has since grown to an event attended annually by some 800 publicists, press, motion picture and television industry leaders, and other IATSE leaders.

Motion Picture and Television Showperson Awards and Lifetime Achievement Awards have been bestowed upon numerous esteemed actors, directors and executives. Additional awards include the Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Award for a Television Campaign and for a Motion Picture Campaign, Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity, Bob Yeager Award for Community Service, Publicist of Year, Press Award, International Media Award and Excellence in Unit Still Photography for both Motion Pictures and for Television. The Guild also publishes the Annual ICG Publicists Membership Directory.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL CINEMATOGRAPHERS GUILD (ICG) IATSE LOCAL 600:

The International Cinematographers Guild represents more than 10,000 members who work on feature films, television, streaming, commercials, news broadcast, documentaries and industrials as directors of photography, visual effects supervisors, camera operators, camera assistants, loaders, utilities, still photographers, digital imaging technicians, video controllers and publicists.

The first cinematographers union was established in New York in 1926, followed by unions in Los Angeles and Chicago, but it wasn't until 1996 that Local 600 was born as a national guild. In addition to its work organizing, bargaining and enforcing contracts, advocating for legislation that serves working families, training and mentorship, ICG's ongoing events include the Emerging Cinematographer Awards and the ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon. The Guild also publishes the award-winning ICG Magazine.

Photo Credit to Tommy Garcia