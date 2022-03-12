Singer and Actress Traci Braxton Has Died at Age 50

Singer and actress Traci Braxton has passed away this morning from cancer. She was fifty years old. Braxton had esophageal cancer and spent the past year in hospice care.

The Braxton family released a statement about their loss, writing, "It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly. Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever."

Traci Braxton frequently appearance on "Braxton Family Values," the family's reality television show. She starred alongside her siblings Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Michael. Braxton also supported charities that aided women and children.

Braxton's publicist, Tomasina Perkins-Washington, said in a statement to NBC News that she was surrounded by her family and friends when she passed. Her siblings and mother, as well as her husband, Kevin Surratt, and her son, Kevin Surratt, Jr.

Traci Braxton acted in the films "Sinners Wanted," "Chaaw," "The Christmas Lottery," and "All In." The Maryland native was also known for her vocal skills, having released two studio albums, "On Earth" (2018) and "Crash and Burn" (2014). She was also featured with her family on their 2015 album, "Braxton Family Christmas."