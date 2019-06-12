Sing Along with Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas When UGLYDOLLS Arrives on Digital 7/16 and Blu-ray & DVD 7/30

Unconventionality rules in UglyDolls, the fun and quirky animated musical debuting on Digital on July 16, 2019 and on Blu-rayTM Combo Pack, DVD and On Demand on July 30, 2019 from STXfilms and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Centered around the adorably unique town of Uglyville, the film follows Moxy and her friends as they confront what it means to be different and discover that you don't have to be perfect to be amazing. Inspired by the global plush phenomenon and based on the UglyDoll characters created by David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim,UglyDolls is filled with colorful and adorable characters and packed with powerful messages of inclusion and empowerment. Join the fun and keep the party going with the music-filled comedy on Blu-rayTM, DVD and Digital showcasing an exclusive, all-new sing-along edition and stuffed with exciting bonus features allowing fans everywhere to dive deeper into the world of Uglyville.



Featuring a star-studded voice cast including Kelly Clarkson (The Star, "The Voice"), Nick Jonas (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Janelle Monáe (Hidden Figures, Rio 2), Blake Shelton (The Angry Birds Movie, "The Voice"), Pitbull ("Empire," Epic), Wanda Sykes ("Black-ish," Bad Moms) and Gabriel Iglesias (Ferdinand), the humorous and heartwarming film comes home with vibrant bonus content such as featurettes that reveal how the talented cast brought their characters to life, hilarious games with the cast and a sneak peek of the exclusive sing-along edition's interactive entertainment.



In Uglyville, weird is celebrated, strange is special and beauty is embraced as more than simply meets the eye. When Moxy (Clarkson) and the UglyDolls discover Perfection, a town where dolls are seen through a strict model of attractiveness, they confront what it means to be different, struggle with their desire to be loved, and ultimately discover that you don't have to be perfect to be amazing. Directed by Kelly Asbury (Smurfs: The Lost Village, Shrek 2) and featuring original songs performed by Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton and Pitbull, UglyDolls is "a movie you'll want to watch again, and again!" (Naz Perez, Fandango).

BONUS FEATURES on BLU-RAYTM, DVD AND DIGITAL

Sing-Along Edition

Sing Along Tease - A small taste of the big fun the Sing-Along Edition provides.

Fun with the Cast of UglyDolls - Watch the cast of UglyDolls play fun games that showcase their unique talents.

Making UglyDolls - A closer look at the music behind the film and the talented voice cast that brings these rich characters to life.

Theatrical Trailers



UglyDolls will be available on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital.

Blu-ray™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.

