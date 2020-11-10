Showtime to Air DESUS & MERO Hour-Long Original Special
Airing Sunday, Nov. 15 at 10 p.m. ET.
SHOWTIME announced today a one-hour original DESUS & MERO special will air on Sunday, November 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The special titled "DMFM: The Home of Boom Bap" will transform the DESUS & MERO studio into an old-school radio station and focus on the history of hip hop, featuring special guests including Busta Rhymes, Sheila E, City Girls, Juicy J and Cam'ron, along with calls from listeners and more with the hosts Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez). DESUS & MERO just wrapped its second season and, as previously announced, will return for season three in 2021. Each episode features the co-hosts giving their take on the day's hot topics and chatting with guests at the intersection of Pop culture, sports, music, politics and more.
Longtime acquaintances Desus Nice and The Kid Mero reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, where they unleashed their potent personalities and found themselves kindred spirits. That led to stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast, and a daily late-night show on Viceland, developing a feverish following. The quick-witted duo brings a distinct voice to late night, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps audiences buzzing. Desus and Mero continue to host their long-running and wildly popular Bodega Boys podcast. Their life advice book, God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx, was released by Random House on September 22, 2020 and made the New York Times Best Seller List.
The special is produced by Victor Lopez, Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez. For more information about DESUS & MERO, visit SHO.com, follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and join the conversation using #DESUSandMERO.
SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and PlayStation®4. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.
Watch a promo here:
Photo Credit: SHOWTIME
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV News Desk
- Drunken Prayer Re-Releases Holiday Single 'It's Christmastime'
- IMDb TV and Amazon Prime Video Greenlight Season Two of ALEX RIDER
- The Go-Go's, Cherie Currie, Cindy Blackman Santana, Amy Lee, & More Will Be Honored at the 2021 SHE ROCKS AWARDS
- SpeedStr Revs Up on 'Live in The Moment (feat. King Salomon)'
- Film Mode Entertainment Presents First Look Footage of RAINFALL
- NARCOS: MEXICO Announces New Cast Members for Season Three