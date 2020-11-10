Showtime to Air DESUS & MERO Hour-Long Original Special

SHOWTIME announced today a one-hour original

special will air on Sunday, November 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The special titled "

" will transform the

studio into an old-school radio station and focus on the history of hip hop, featuring special guests including

Busta Rhymes, Sheila E, City Girls, Juicy J and Cam'ron, along with calls from listeners and more with the hosts Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez).

just wrapped its second season and, as previously announced, will return for season three in 2021. Each episode features the co-hosts giving their take on the day's hot topics and chatting with guests at the intersection of Pop culture, sports, music, politics and more.

