Showtime To Develop Limited Series SUPER PUMPED: THE BATTLE FOR UBER

SHOWTIME has announced the development of a new untitled limited series based on the bestselling book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, written by Mike Isaac. Brian Koppelman and David Levien (BILLIONS) will executive produce and write the series, as part of their overall deal with SHOWTIME. Isaac will co-executive produce the project. The limited series will be produced by SHOWTIME. The announcement was made today by Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc.

Pivoting on Travis Kalanick, Uber's hard-charging CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup, the Showtime limited series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.

"The story of Uber is rich in plot twists, one-of-a-kind personalities and important implications for corporate America," said Winograde. "It is a case study of ingenuity and insanity, and there are no writers better suited than Brian and David to explore this business and the people who drive it, literally and metaphorically."

In addition to serving as executive producers and showrunners of the hit Showtime series BILLIONS, which they co-created, Koppelman and Levien have partnered to create an influential and diverse body of work in both film and television over the past two decades. Some of their most noteworthy credits include Rounders, Ocean's Thirteen, Solitary Man, The Illusionist, Runaway Jury, Tilt, ESPN's 30 FOR 30 (This Is What They Want), I Smile Back, THE GIRLFRIEND EXPERIENCE and I Am Not Your Guru. Levien is also the author of six novels, including four in the celebrated Frank Behr series, while Koppelman is the host and creator of the hit podcast The Moment with Brian Koppelman.

Isaac is an award-winning technology reporter at the New York Times who writes frequently about Uber, Facebook and other SILICON VALLEY giants. Previously, Isaac was a senior editor reporting on social media companies for Re/Code and AllThingsD, and covered the decline of Hewlett-Packard and BlackBerry as a staff writer for WIRED.





