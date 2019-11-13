Showtime Presents EDDIE GRIFFIN: E-NIGGMA Stand-Up Special

Veteran entertainer Eddie Griffin is back for his third Showtime comedy special, EDDIE GRIFFIN: E-NIGGMA, premiering on Friday, December 6 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The hour-long special is filmed at the restored, historic landmark Sahara Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, home to many iconic performers including Sammy Davis Jr., Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Peter Lawford and Lena Horne. Griffin's unapologetic storytelling canvasses his 30-plus year comedy career and offers an intimate glimpse into the 10th year of his nightly Las Vegas residency, The Eddie Griffin Experience. Through his quick wit and a fiery rhetoric, Griffin flexes his perspective on a number of personal family situations and real-world issues while teaching sociopolitical and hypothetical history lessons along the way.

Griffin started his career on stage in Kansas City, Missouri as a dare when he was a teenager, made his way west to Los Angeles to the Comedy Store and continues to build his fan base worldwide. His career leapt from the stage to the screen with nearly 75 television and film credits to his name, from the classic Undercover Brother to John Q, A Star Is Born (2018) and most recently the remake of THE COMEBACK Trail, starring opposite Morgan Freeman and Robert De Niro. Griffin's previous SHOWTIME SPECIALS include FREEDOM OF SPEECH and UNDENIABLE.

EDDIE GRIFFIN: E-NIGGMA is directed by Brian Volk-Weiss (KEVIN SMITH: SILENT BUT DEADLY, The Toys That Made Us). Cisco Henson serves as executive producer for Comedy Dynamics along with Sylvia V. Hillman and Devin Green.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.





Related Articles View More TV Stories