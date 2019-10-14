Showtime Presents CELESTE BARBER: CHALLENGE ACCEPTED

Celeste Barber comes to Showtime for her first network comedy special, CELESTE BARBER: CHALLENGE ACCEPTED, premiering Friday, November 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In the hour-long special filmed at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City, Barber, hailed by Vogue Australia as "The Funniest Woman on Instagram," exposes the stories behind some of her most famous Instagram celebrity parody images, her new relationships with famous people, the pitfalls of being married to someone so much hotter than her and what it's like to be an Anti-Influencer. Watch a trailer from CELESTE BARBER: CHALLENGE ACCEPTED below!

Actor, comedian and social media star, Barber is the self-proclaimed queen of everyday sophistication and low-budget lifestyle aspirations. Barber went viral with #celestechallengeaccepted, an Instagram photo series in which she candidly recreates celebrity photos. Her meteoric rise on Instagram has resulted in her taking meetings with top moguls of the entertainment industry and awkwardly becoming friends with the very people she is parodying. Celeste has been working in the entertainment industry in Australia for over a decade but has recently taken the U.S. by storm with the launch of her new podcast, Celeste & Her Best, and the release of her book, Challenge Accepted.

CELESTE BARBER: CHALLENGE ACCEPTED is executive produced by Brian Volk-Weiss (GARY OWEN: #DOWHATIDO, The Toys That Made Us) and Cisco Henson for Comedy Dynamics. Celeste Barber also serves as executive producer along with Trevor Engelson, Steven Fisher and Richie Keen. The special is produced by Kieran Dotti and Michael Epstein.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™Vue, and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.





