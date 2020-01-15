Showtime Announces Documentary SeriesÂ OUTCRY

Today, Showtime announced it will air OUTCRY, a five-part documentary series examining the gripping story of HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL star Greg Kelley, his controversial conviction and the quest for truth and justice as the case unfolds. Produced and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Pat Kondelis (DISGRACED), OUTCRY will have its world premiere at the South by Southwest (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals in Austin, ahead of its television premiere on Friday, April 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

"OUTCRY is a riveting depiction of a criminal investigation and conviction that raise more questions than they answer, with so many twists and turns in the case that it feels too dramatic to be believed," said Stephen Espinoza, President, Sports & Event Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. "This gripping film explores the often murky area between facts and perceptions, motives and biases, and ultimately, innocence and guilt. Pat Kondelis and his team have created an powerful docuseries that pursues the truth with integrity and seeks clarity in a confounding case."

Few people ever experience the momentum that Kelley had going into his senior year of high school in Leander, Texas. That all changed in the summer of 2013 when he was arrested and convicted of sexual assault of a four-year-old boy. Kelley was sentenced to 25 years in state prison with no possibility for parole for the heinous crime. But that wasn't the end. A groundswell of support emerged for Kelley, calling into question the investigation, the prosecution's tactics and ultimately, the validity of the conviction.

OUTCRY is a searing examination of the criminal case that sent Kelley to prison and left his family and supporters searching for answers. Filmmakers capture a divided community and follow the principal participants on both sides of the appeals process as they work in pursuit of opposing truths. Over the course of three years, the series unfolds as Kelley's fate hangs in the balance and new evidence emerges amid mounting criticism of the Williamson County justice system.

OUTCRY is produced and directed in association with Kondelis and his Emmy Award-winning film and television production team at Bat Bridge Entertainment. It is the latest in a series of unscripted programming from Showtime Sports Documentary Films that spotlights contemporary subject matter. Additional titles in THE LINEUP include the 2017 Sports Emmy Award-winning DISGRACED, SHUT UP AND DRIBBLE, BIPOLAR ROCK 'N' ROLLER, QUIET STORM: THE RON ARTEST STORY, and 100%: JULIAN EDELMAN.

