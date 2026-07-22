TONIGHT SHOW's BATTLE OF THE INSTANT SONGWRITERS: My Mom Has a Podcast & More

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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON posted a new clip from its BATTLE OF THE INSTANT SONGWRITERS segment, in which host Jimmy Fallon hands two audience members a made-up song title and gives them one hour to compose and perform an original song on the show. The latest installment featured three prompts: MY MOM HAS A PODCAST, I FINALLY UNDERSTAND SOCCER, and NOW IT'S OVER.

The segment is a crowd-participation comedy bit built around the challenge of turning an absurd or mundane phrase into a fully realized song under a tight deadline. The three titles in this round span recognizable modern experiences, from the proliferation of amateur podcasting to the fleeting clarity of finally grasping the offside rule, giving the competing audience members distinct tonal territory to work with.

The soccer-adjacent prompt arrives during a stretch of World Cup-related content on THE TONIGHT SHOW. As previously covered by BroadwayWorld, Fallon devoted a separate segment to analyzing the viral photograph of Lionel Messi posing with a baby Lamine Yamal, and the show has produced several other World Cup-adjacent segments in recent weeks.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON airs weeknights at 11:35 ET on NBC and streams on Peacock.

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