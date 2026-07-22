Pamela Adlon on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK: Getting Recognized by Her Bobby Hill Voice

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Pamela Adlon stopped by LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to talk about one of the more unusual aspects of voicing an animated character for years: getting recognized in public not by her face, but by her voice. Adlon, who voiced Bobby in the original KING OF THE HILL series, discussed what it is like when people identify her through sound alone, a phenomenon that comes with voicing one of animated television's more distinctive characters.

Adlon also revealed that she went through three pregnancies during the original run of KING OF THE HILL while voicing Bobby, a detail that speaks to the length and continuity of her involvement with the series. The conversation offered a personal look at what sustained work on a long-running animated show actually involves behind the scenes.

The segment gave Adlon a chance to reflect on the personal realities of that extended commitment, including how her own life changed considerably over the course of the show's production.

The appearance touched on the particular dynamic that comes with voice acting, where performers build a public identity tied entirely to sound rather than image, and how that shapes the way audiences connect with them outside of the work itself.

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