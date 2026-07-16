LIONESS Season 3 Official Trailer Debuts Ahead of Paramount+ Premiere

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The official trailer for Season 3 of LIONESS is now available on the Paramount YouTube channel, offering a first look at the new installment of the espionage drama ahead of its August 2 premiere on Paramount+. The footage frames a season defined by converging threats, as hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals all press in on the central character of Joe simultaneously.

LIONESS is a drama series streaming on Paramount+. Season 3 stars executive producer and Oscar winner Zoe Saldaña alongside Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, Emmy nominee Michael Kelly, and executive producer and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman. The season centers on Joe walking the line between professional duty and her personal life as unseen forces circle her world, forcing her to reckon with a conflict that now reaches into every corner of her existence.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the series when a clip from Season 2, Episode 7 captured a charged moment between Cruz, played by Laylsa De Oliviera, and Josie, played by Genesis Rodriquez, before the rest of the team arrived and interrupted the scene. That clip offered a look at the interpersonal dynamics that have run alongside the series' larger geopolitical stakes.

LIONESS Season 3 premieres Sunday, August 2, exclusively on Paramount+.

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