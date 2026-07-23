Shania Twain Plays BOX OF LIES on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

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Shania Twain stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to take on host Jimmy Fallon in a round of BOX OF LIES, the recurring game segment in which two players take turns describing, or deliberately misdescribing, items hidden inside sealed mystery boxes while the other tries to determine whether they are telling the truth.

BOX OF LIES is one of the more established game formats in THE TONIGHT SHOW's rotation, pairing Fallon with guests in a low-stakes bluffing contest that tends to produce unpredictable moments depending on what objects end up inside the boxes. The segment places a premium on straight-faced delivery, with both players attempting to sell convincing descriptions of whatever they find, or whatever they choose to invent.

Twain and Fallon traded turns attempting to read each other's tells, with the outcome hinging on each player's ability to keep a poker face while describing the contents of their respective boxes. The format gives celebrity guests a comedic showcase outside of a traditional interview setting, leaning on improvisation and reaction rather than prepared talking points.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON has featured a range of game segments and guest appearances in recent weeks, including a BATTLE OF THE INSTANT SONGWRITERS segment that challenged audience members to write and perform original songs from made-up titles under a one-hour deadline.

More on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Recent Articles TONIGHT SHOW's BATTLE OF THE INSTANT SONGWRITERS: My Mom Has a Podcast & More

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