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Seth Meyers Reads His Own Writers' Jokes Live in SURPRISE INSPECTION Bit

The late-night host tests material straight from his writers room without warning.

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Seth Meyers turned the tables on his own staff in a segment titled Surprise Inspection, reading jokes submitted by his LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS writers live on air. The bit puts unvetted material from the writers room directly in front of the audience, with Meyers delivering the lines cold as part of the show's recurring mix of scripted and unscripted comedy.

The segment is built around the writers themselves rather than a celebrity guest, giving viewers a glimpse of the material that shapes the show's nightly comedy before it typically gets refined for broadcast.

The format allows the writing staff's individual voices and comedic styles to come through directly, since Meyers reads their submissions largely as written rather than filtering them through his own delivery choices in advance. It offers a different flavor of segment compared to the show's typical guest interviews and topical monologue jokes.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS has continued to release a range of segment types from its broadcasts, including interviews with figures such as Common and Brittany Broski, alongside recurring comedic bits like Surprise Inspection that highlight the show's writers room.

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