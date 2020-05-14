Sesame Workshop to Debut THE NOT-TOO-LATE-SHOW WITH ELMO on HBO Max

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind SESAME STREET and so much more, is celebrating the upcoming launch of its newest show: The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo. Hosted by a certain furry red monster, this star-studded talk show for the whole family will debut on streaming platform HBO Max on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. With 13 weekly episodes, each highlighting a different part of kids' bedtime routines, it's the perfect way for kids and parents to wind down together at the end of the day.

Elmo welcomes an exciting lineup of guests to The Not-Too-Late Show to entertain families with music, games, and fun--with Cookie Monster as his sidekick, other SESAME STREET pals as backstage crew, and even his very own house band! Performers like Lil Nas X, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., and the Jonas Brothers put their own spin on beloved SESAME STREET songs; John Mulaney and Olivia Wilde get competitive with tricycle races and teddy bear dress-up contests, while Jonathan Van Ness gives Alan a "monster makeover"; Jimmy Fallon, Hoda Kotb, John Oliver, and Andy Cohen stop by to give Elmo some hosting advice, and much more-all before Elmo's bedtime! With a little help from these famous visitors, The Not-Too-Late Show gives familiar nighttime activities like brushing teeth, choosing a bedtime story , and putting on pajamas a fresh and fun twist that only Elmo could deliver.

"At a time when individual viewing has become the norm, The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo offers a shared experience that has something for everyone," said Ben Lehmann, Executive Producer of SESAME STREET and The Not-Too-Late Show. "Young children will love seeing their SESAME STREET friends in a new way, the madcap backstage humor will keep older kids engaged, and adults will get a kick out of seeing their favorite celebrities at play."

Children learn best when they're engaged with a caring adult, whether it's a passionate teacher or a loving parent or caregiver. By bringing families together across different age groups, The Not-Too-Late-Show with Elmo supports families' own evening routines with bedtime-themed games and guest challenges, while offering learning opportunities for the youngest viewers.

"When families cuddle, laugh, and engage with each other, these bonding moments provide invaluable opportunities to foster social emotional skills. It's that kind of connection we hope to create with The Not-Too-Late Show," said Dr. Rosemarie Truglio, Sesame Workshop's Senior Vice President of Curriculum and Content. "Parents might not recognize all the teachable moments in simple routines, like putting on pajamas and reading a story or watching a television show together. But especially now, when kids' everyday lives have been turned upside down -- those moments are more important than ever."

As parents and children adjust to the changes in this uncertain time, Sesame Workshop's Caring For Each Other initiative is helping them navigate daily challenges with free videos, articles, and more. These resources help caregivers foster playful learning at home, manage children's anxiety, and maintain healthy habits as a family. Sesame Workshop will continue to release new resources as the global health crisis continues, with help from partners like AT&T and Walgreens. Visit sesamestreet.org/caring to learn more.

The first three episodes of The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo will be available on HBO Max at the platform's May 27 launch, with new episodes rolling out once a week beginning on Thursday, June 4. A special preview episode will air on the SESAME STREET Youtube channel on Thursday, May 21. More information about The Not-Too-Late Show is available here; fans can also keep up with Elmo on his brand-new Instagram channel, where he's - of course - @elmo.





