Series Finale of HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER to Air May 14

ABC today announced the explosive series finale of "How to Get Away with Murder" will air THURSDAY, MAY 14 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT). The critically acclaimed series, which will return for its six-episode killer farewell event on THURSDAY, APRIL 2, is currently in its sixth and final season.

In July, it was announced that season six of "How to Get Away with Murder" would be its last. This season follows Professor Annalise Keating's (Viola Davis) class through their final semester in law school - while the deception, fear and guilt-binding Professor Keating to her students proved deadlier than ever. The fall finale ended on a cliffhanger as Wes Gibbons (Alfred Enoch), who was previously presumed dead, was seen in a flash-forward at Annalise's funeral, fueling further speculation of "Who Killed Annalise?" The back-half of the season will pick up where the fall finale left off in the present-day storyline as Michaela Pratt (Aja Naomi King) and Connor Walsh (Jack Falahee) are arrested for the murder of Asher Millstone (Matt McGorry). Meanwhile, Annalise was last seen fleeing Philadelphia after the news broke that she is under criminal investigation.

During the series run, Viola Davis earned the 2015 Primetime Emmy® for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, which cemented her name in history as the first woman of color to win an Emmy Award in the category. In addition, Davis has been honored with two SAG Awards, a People's Choice Award and an NAACP Image Award for her portrayal of Annalise Keating.

"How to Get Away with Murder" has been praised for its on-screen inclusivity, with storylines exploring racial dynamics, LGBTQ representation, gender inequality and sex positivity. Over the course of the first five seasons, the series has been awarded numerous accolades including an American Film Institute Award for Television Program of the Year, a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Drama Series and an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Drama Series.

"How to Get Away with Murder" stars Academy Award® winner Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, Billy Brown as Detective Nate Lahey, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom, Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton, Rome Flynn as Gabriel Maddox and Amirah Vann as Tegan Price.

Shondaland's "How to Get Away with Murder" is created and executive produced by Pete Nowalk ("Scandal," "Grey's Anatomy"). Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Stephen Cragg also serve as executive producers. The show is produced by ABC Studios, a division of Disney Television Studios, which is a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.





