Sendhil Ramamurthy Announced as DC Villain Bloodwork on THE FLASH

There's a new doctor in Central City, and he's got everyone's pulse racing! The addition of Heroes star Sendhil Ramamurthy in the recurring role of DC villain Bloodwork on THE FLASH was revealed by cast and producers at the show's 2019 Comic-Con panel on Saturday, July 20.

Watch the season six trailer below!

Ramamurthy has signed on to season six as Dr. Ramsey Rosso, a brilliant physician with a genius intellect, and the world's leading expert on hematological oncology. A former colleague of S.T.A.R. Labs' Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Rosso rekindles their friendship after they are reunited by an unexpected event. But their longtime bond is quickly shattered when the doctor's desire to defy the laws of nature takes him down a dark path...one that transforms Rosso from an old friend into the most chilling villain Team Flash has ever faced: the monstrous Bloodwork.

In addition to his starring role on Heroes and HEROES REBORN as Comic-Con fan-favorite Dr. Mohinder Suresh, Ramamurthy has had recurring roles on New Amsterdam, Reverie, COVERT AFFAIRS and The Office, among numerous other roles in film, television and theatre.

The Flash returns for season six on Tuesday, October 8, at 8/7c on The CW. Based on the DC characters, the series is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Eric Wallace. THE FLASH is produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.





