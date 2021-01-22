See What's Coming Up On the Food Network in February

Food Network is firing up February with new seasons, finales and specials all month long. Former NFL players Brian Orakpo and Michael Griffin opened up a cupcake shop with friend Bryan "Little Bryan" Hynson and now they are challenging three aspiring bakers to prove their dream bakery has what it takes to win a seed money investment in Cupcake Guys Training Camp, premiering on Food Network and discovery+ on Saturday, February 6th.

Then, spring into the new season of SPRING BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP on Monday, February 22nd at 9pm with host Ali Khan and judges Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller and Duff Goldman and a new field of competitors baking up the most stunning and delicious spring treats. On Wednesday, February 24th at 10pm, join host Antonia Lofaso as two professional chefs go head to head to rescue leftovers and transform them into restaurant-quality dishes in Save the Leftovers.

Plus, DON'T miss premiere episodes of Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy's Grocery Games, Kid's Baking Championship, Kitchen Crash, SUPERMARKET STAKEOUT and Worst Cooks in America. In daytime, catch new episodes of Delicious Miss Brown, Girl Meets Farm, Guy's Ranch Kitchen, THE KITCHEN and The Pioneer Woman: Home Sweet Home. Plus, get even more entertainment with the all-new definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service discovery+ and stream what you love including Mary McCartney Serves It Up where Mary McCartney invites us into her London kitchen to serve up family favorites and fabulous vegetarian food her famous friends adore starting February 4th.

Then on February 25th stream Luda Can't Cook featuring Chris "Ludacris" Bridges getting schooled in THE KITCHEN by James Beard Award-nominated Chef Meherwan Irani who challenges Luda to up his culinary game with international flavors and techniques.