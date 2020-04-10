Second City and Topic Team Up for a New Comedy Series

Topic, the streaming service from First Look Media, announced today that they are partnering with legendary comedy force and improvisational theater troupe The Second City for a half-hour sketch and variety limited series event called The Second City Presents: The Last Show Left on Earth. The limited series event will stream exclusively on Topic in NORTH AMERICA one week after an initial 24-hour global stream on The Second City's and Topic's social channels. The first episode of The Second City Presents: The Last Show Left on Earth will premiere on Thursday, April 16, at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT and then exclusively on Topic April 22nd. Episodes will roll out weekly over the course of four weeks and will be available to watch after the fact on Topic.

The series will feature a line-up of Second City's finest alumni and famous friends for a mash-up world of original sketches, musical performances, animation and rare Second City footage from the vaults. The first episode will be hosted by Jack McBrayer (30 Rock), with musical guest Jeff Tweedy of Wilco and special guest Kelci "Saff" Saffery from Netflix's Tiger King. Christina Anthony (Mixed-ish) will host the second episode. Additional talent for the series includes Edgar Blackmon (Alone Together), John Hartman (The Good Place), London Hughes (To Catch a D*ck), Katie Kershaw (Mrs. Fletcher), Andrew Knox, Kate Lambert (Teachers), Brad Morris (Bombshell, The Good Place), Mike O'Brien (A.P. Bio, SNL), Ian Owens (Shrill), Claudia Michelle Wallace (Shrink, Key & Peele) and Fred Willard (Modern Family, Best in Show).

Additional hosts, musical, and special guests to be announced shortly.

Internationally acclaimed multi-instrumentalist/singer/songwriter Andrew Bird will also be composing and performing an original theme song.

"In this time of uncertainty, I think we could all use 30 minutes of fun and laughter, and who better to provide that than THE EXPERTS at The Second City?", said Ryan Chanatry, General Manager of Topic. Debbie DeMontreux, Executive Producer for Topic added, "Streaming the show for our audience will also provide a communal viewing experience that many of us are craving right now."

"Following in the footsteps of SCTV, this partnership with Topic is allowing The Second City to once again do what it's done best for over 60 years: create irreverent, thought-provoking comedy under minimalist conditions. Producing a show entirely remotely is something Second City was born to do," said CEO and Executive Producer of The Second City Andrew Alexander.

"When the world as we knew it turned upside down, our first instinct was to call up all our talented friends and associates and figure out how to put TV back together the way we always wanted it to be: funny, uplifting and weird as hell," added the show's co-creators for The Second City Billy Bungeroth and Liz Kozak.

