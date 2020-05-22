Sean Kanan to Host 11th Annual Indie Series Awards; Ceremony to go Virtual

Multitalented artist, filmmaker and author Sean Kanan will host the Indie Series Awards, producers announced today. The 11th Annual ISAs ceremony will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 9:00 PM ET.

A true renaissance man, Sean Kanan epitomizes the expression "triple threat," having achieved success as an actor, producer and author. His acting career exploded with a breakout performance as a villain, Mike Barnes, in The Karate Kid III, beating out over two thousand hopefuls in an open call. His star continued to rise with iconic award-winning roles in daytime television, playing roles like black sheep AJ Quartermaine on GENERAL HOSPITAL and Deacon Sharpe on THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS and The Bold and the Beautiful.

"We could not be more thrilled to be working with Sean on this year's ISAs," said producer Roger Newcomb. "In addition to his comedic chops and ability to captivate an audience, Sean has a deep understanding of the indie world and the importance of celebrating these incredible productions."

"I am honored and excited to be a part of the digital community and ISA family," added Kanan. "This is the future of entertainment."

The ISAs celebrate the best in independently produced scripted entertainment created for the Web. In total, 33 series from around the world are nominated in 28 categories.

Having appeared in more than 1,000 episodes of network television and 15 feature films, Sean Kanan is recognized around the world. Most recently, he created and starred in the critically acclaimed digital series Studio City for Amazon Prime. The show recently received 8 Daytime Emmy and 12 Indie Series Award nominations.

Kanan's first book, "The Modern Gentleman: Cooking and Entertaining with Sean Kanan," received rave reviews, while his second, "Success Factor X," became an Amazon new release best seller one week after its release. The book was recently named one of THE 20 most inspirational books in the last two decades by Book Authority.

Kanan is active in numerous charitable organizations, including The American Cancer Society, various animal advocacy groups, and Boo2Bullying, where he serves as youth ambassador. Kanan and his wife, Michele, split their time between Los Angeles and Palm Springs where he has a star in the walk of fame. He spends his free time practicing martial arts, cooking, traveling and studying multiple foreign languages.

Since 2009, the Indie Series Award has honored the most creative and progressive talent in independent web series.

The 11th Annual Indie Series Awards virtual ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 9 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET. Tickets go on sale June 1st.

Indoor Boys leads all series with 15 total nominations. The show is joined in the Best Comedy Series category by Before We Go, FabUless, F#CKING 40, La règle de (3), The Ninth, Poor Us and Three Year Letterman.



Poz Roz and Studio City have 12 nominations apiece to lead the dramas. They are joined in the Best Drama Series field by After Forever, The Bay, Bronx SIU, People Like Us, A Place Called Hollywood and Save Me.

Notable winners over the years include Emma Thompson, Lou Diamond Phillips, Robert Townsend, Judd Hirsch, Keith Powell, Cady Huffman, Cynthia Watros, Richard Hatch, Sarah Brown, Martha Byrne, Joan Van Ark, Jim Rash, Michele Lee, Diane Delano, Charlene Tilton and Billy Dee Williams.

To find out more about the Indie Series Awards, visit indieseriesawards.com.

