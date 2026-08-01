Scott Galloway Tells Bill Maher What Should Replace Online Gambling Apps

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Author, professor and podcast host Scott Galloway joined Bill Maher for a panel conversation about alternatives to online gambling on the latest episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER on HBO. Galloway, appearing alongside Peter Hamby, discussed the topic as part of the panel discussion.

Galloway is a professor at NYU's Stern School of Business, a podcast host and the bestselling author of the book "Notes on Being a Man," according to prior HBO episode announcements.

Galloway's panel appearance came during the same episode cycle covered in REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER's recent guest lineup announcement, which noted his panel discussion alongside other guests as part of the show's ongoing mix of one-on-one interviews and roundtable debate on HBO and HBO Max.

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