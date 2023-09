Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of KITCHEN NIGHTMARES on FOX - Monday, September 25, 2023

Gordon Ramsay’s hit series KITCHEN NIGHTMARES returns after almost a decade hiatus, showcasing restaurant disasters only Chef Ramsay himself is equipped to makeover. Now more than ever, restaurant owners are faced with seemingly insurmountable challenges, and Ramsay is their last chance to help their business to survive.The Bel Aire Diner in Astoria, New York is no stranger to these challenges as a family-run business crumbling under dysfunction. With their parents retiring, Ramsay urges two brothers to work through their emotional conflicts in order to save their beloved restaurant in the all-new “Bel Aire” series premiere episode of KITCHEN NIGHTMARES airing Monday, September 25 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.Watch a video clip here: