Scoop: Coming Up on the Semi-Finals of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, May 10, 2023

It's a three-way Battle Royale! The remaining three celebrity singers perform in the Semi-Finals, but only two will move on to compete in the season finale.
The Season Nine contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy Nominations, 6 Grammy Wins, 10 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 5 Medals, 26 Books, 2 Tony Award Nominations, 5 Lifetime Achievement Awards, 4 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.
Find out who will be UNMASKED
and play along with host NICK CANNON
and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke in the all-new "Semi-Finals" episode of THE MASKED SINGER
airing Wednesday, May 10 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Watch a video clip here: