Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WE ARE FAMILY on FOX - Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Three new contestants perform show-stopping solos and duets with their hidden famous relatives, while the in-studio audience try to decipher clues to correctly guess the celebrity and win up to $150,000 in the “Who’s Your Mama?” episode of WE ARE FAMILY
airing Wednesday, February 7 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actor and comedian, Anthony Anderson (black-ish) and his mother, Doris Bowman, more commonly known as “Mama Doris,” host the all-new music-centric guessing game show, We Are Family. THE FAMILY
friendly series, executive produced by Academy and Golden Globe-winner Jamie Foxx, showcases non-famous relatives of celebrities performing amazing solo performances and duets with their hidden famous family member.
We Are Family features a studio audience entirely comprised of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $150,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed. Celebrities appearing on WE ARE FAMILY
range FROM
musicians and professional athletes to actors and beyond. Viewers can play along at home with their families to see if they can figure out the famous face behind the talented relative!
The series is co-produced by FOX’s in-house unscripted studio, FOX Alternative Entertainment, which created the program, and Apploff Entertainment. Jeff Apploff, Joni Day and Foxx are executive producers. Matilda Zoltowski is the showrunner and an executive producer on the series. WE ARE FAMILY
is distributed internationally by FOX Entertainment Global.