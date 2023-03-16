Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, March 20, 2023
“The Bachelor,” airing MONDAY, MARCH 20 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
In the romantic city of Krabi, Thailand, adventure awaits. This week, Zach will expand his palette with Ariel, charter a boat with Gabi, and explore picturesque mangrove forests with Kaity.
With firm parameters set on intimacy and love in the air, can Zach hold himself to this commitment and control his libido, or will he go back on his word? Only time will tell on "The Bachelor," airing MONDAY, MARCH 20 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
The three women vying for Zach's heart are the following:
Ariel, 28, a marketing executive FROM New York City, N.Y.
Gabriella "Gabi," 25, an account executive FROM Pittsford, Vt.
Kaitlyn "Kaity," 27, an ER nurse FROM Austin, Texas.
Watch a preview here:
