Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STARS ON MARS on FOX - Monday, July 10, 2023

STARS ON MARS airing Monday, July 10 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STARS ON MARS on FOX - Monday, July 10, 2023 Incoming message FROM Mission Control: four new celebronauts are about to land on Mars, but their supply craft has gone off course and crashed in the Martian desert.

To make matters worse, it’s split in half, causing two nuclear canisters to break free. If the seven remaining crewmates don’t act quickly, the radiation will destroy their much-needed supplies and spread to the habitat, putting the mission in grave danger. Watch the stars rescue their four new celebronauts in the all-new “Resupply Mission” episode of STARS ON MARS airing Monday, July 10 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

This summer, adventurous celebrities prepare for take-off to the red planet, where they will live, eat, sleep, strategize and bond with each other in the same space station. During their stay, they will be faced with authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars, and they must use their brains and brawn – or maybe just their stellar social skills – to outlast the competition and claim the title of “brightest star in the galaxy.”

Receiving interstellar assignments FROM LEGENDARY actor and Star Trek icon William Shatner, who serves as Mission Control, the celebrities will compete in missions and will vote to eliminate one of their crewmates each week, sending them back to Earth. Cue the intergalactic alliances and rivalries. STARS ON MARS will send these famous rookie “celebronauts” where no one has gone before and reveal who has what it takes to survive life on “Mars.”

The 12 stars are Lance Armstrong, Natasha Leggero, Marshawn Lynch, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Adam Rippon, Ronda Rousey, Tom Schwartz, Richard Sherman, Tinashe, Porsha Williams, Tallulah Willis and Ariel Winter.

Stars on Mars is produced by Eureka Productions, a Fremantle company. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and Eden Gaha serve as executive producers, along with Charles Wachter, serving as executive producer and showrunner.

Stars on Mars is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions. Fremantle has international distribution rights to the STARS ON MARS format.

Watch a video clip of VANDERPUMP RULES star Tom Schwartz here:




