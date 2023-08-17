Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Chef Andre Rush (“Kitchen Commando”) Joins as a Guest Judge
In this week’s challenge, the Mystery Box is back and the chefs must individually face the challenge of preparing a gourmet meal out of army rations. Then, the remaining home chefs must tackle a classic MASTERCHEF
test: the tag team challenge. The contestants must take turns preparing a delicious three course meal, working together to ensure they are on the same page every step of the way in the all-new “Military Rations Mystery Box / Tag Team” two-hour episode of MasterChef: United Tastes of America airing Wednesday, August 23 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Entering its 13th season with an all-new theme, MasterChef: United Tastes of America sees Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich returning for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks FROM
four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest and South) battle it out for their region. The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal! Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef. Guest judges this season include MASTERCHEF JUNIOR
judge Daphne Oz, former MASTERCHEF
judge Graham Elliot, James Beard Award nominee Susan Feniger, James Beard Award nominee Tiffany Derry, Chef Andre Rush and Season 11 Winner Kelsey Murphy.
MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA
and One Potato Two Potato and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers.