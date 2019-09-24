Science Channel's Popular Engineering Series MYSTERIES OF THE ABANDONED Returning for Season Four Thursday, Oct. 3

Science Channel's highest-rated series is back with more stories on forgotten structures. From the scorched remains of a Latvian prison known for torturing its inmates, to a rusting cableway leading deep into the mountains of South Africa, these decaying structures are the echoes of history, each shell with its own story. These and other long forgotten structures will be deconstructed and rebuilt with advanced CGI in season four of MYSTERIES OF THE ABANDONED, which begins Thursday, October 3 at 9 p.m. on Science Channel.

MYSTERIES OF THE ABANDONED features stories behind some of the world's most striking buildings, why they were built, and why they are now in ruins. Standing on the brink of collapse, some soon to be lost forever, these sites have suffered through devastating natural disasters, years of violent wars, and other events that led to their demise. Joining the regular team of experts including Jim Meigs, Lynette Nusbacher and Rob Bell, this season will also feature new names including military historian Geoffrey Wawro and Michele Mitchell of New York University.

Among the sites explored in season four are the ancient cliff dwellings of Mesa Verde, Colorado that were home to a thriving civilization that prospered more than 2,500 years ago; Devil's Island in French Guiana, once the world's most notorious penal colony; a crumbling bread factory in Germany that was used to feed both prisoners in Nazi concentration camps as well as the SS; and the Salton Sea Ghost Towns in the Sonoran Desert of Southeastern California.

"This new season promises even more strange, more mysterious abandoned places from all corners of the globe that will leave viewers coming back for more," said Neil Laird, Executive Producer, Science Channel.

MYSTERIES OF THE ABANDONED is produced for Science Channel by Like A Shot. Henry Scott is Executive Producer for Like A Shot. Neil Laird is Executive Producer for Science Channel.





Related Articles View More TV Stories