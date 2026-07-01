Sci-Fi Blockbuster PROJECT HAIL MARY Coming to Prime Video

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Starting July 3, 2026, the acclaimed sci-fi blockbuster “Project Hail Mary” from Amazon MGM Studios will be available to stream on Prime Video. The movie made its streaming debut earlier this month, arriving on the premium streaming service MGM+ on June 18.

Led by Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary first hit theaters in March and has since become a box office hit, grossing over $344 million domestically to date in its extended theatrical run.

The movie follows science teacher Ryland Grace (Gosling), who wakes up on a spaceship light-years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. Reluctantly, he begins his mission to save his planet with the help of his new companion Rocky, played by Drama Desk-winning puppeteer James Ortiz.

Ortiz, who serves as both the performer and voice for the creature, has had a storied career on the stage, including designing Milky White in the 2022 Broadway revival of Into the Woods and the dinosaur puppets in Lincoln Center's The Skin of Our Teeth.

Based on the novel by Andy Weir and with a screenplay by Drew Goddard, Project Hail Mary is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and stars Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, Milana Vayntrub, and Priya Kansara.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Olley/Amazon

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