Sarah Silverman, Sarah Cooper, Patton Oswalt and More to Perform in Virtual Comedy Show for Georgia Runoffs

RushTix just announced their new interactive, virtual comedy show, "Riffing For The Georgia Runoffs." Hosted by The Comedy Resistance, the fundraiser will feature top comedians Sarah Silverman, Dulcé Sloan, Sarah Cooper, Patton Oswalt and more names to be announced. All proceeds will go towards critical voter registration and activation in the run-up to the Georgia Senate elections.

"Riffing For The Georgia Runoffs" will livestream on Friday, December 18th at 5pm PST / 8pm EST exclusively on RushTix - a unique platform that creates live virtual stand-up comedy shows, bringing the COMEDY CLUB experience to fans from the comfort of their own home. They provide a vibrant, real-time social experience, including the "RushTix Studio AUDIO-ance," which allows the comedian and audience to hear real-time laughter as if they were all in the club together.

Tickets can be purchased HERE and those who sign up to volunteer with the organizations working to register and turn out voters for the upcoming runoff elections are eligible for free tickets. View more details HERE.

