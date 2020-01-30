Sarah Shahi Joins the Cast of SEX/LIFE on Netflix

Article Pixel Jan. 30, 2020  
Sarah Shahi Joins the Cast of SEX/LIFE on Netflix

Variety reports that Sarah Shahi will star on "Sex/Life," an upcoming dramedy from Netflix.

"Sex/Life" is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past.

Shahi stars as Billie Connelly, a woman with everything to lose, a suburban mother of two who goes IN SEARCH OF that sexy, single girl in the city she used to be ten years ago. She takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her very married present on a COLLISION COURSE with her wild-child past.

The series is inspired by BB Easton's book "44 Chapters About 4 Men."

Read the original story on Variety.




Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Fuse Launches 'Future History Class Of 2020'
  • Jaguar Jonze Shares Shares New Single 'Rabbit Hole'
  • Quibi Announces BAD IDEAS with Adam Devine
  • Poolside Announce Biggest Headline Tour To Date