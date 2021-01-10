Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis To Star In SEX AND THE CITY Spinoff AND JUST LIKE THAT...

A New Chapter of "Sex and the City" Executive Produced by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon HBO Max has given a series order to AND JUST LIKE THAT..., a new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series, "Sex and the City," from executive producer Michael Patrick King and starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

The new Max Original series is based on the book, "Sex and the City," by Candice Bushnell and the original TV series created by Darren Star.

The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring.

"I grew up with these characters, and I can't wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them," said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

AND JUST LIKE THAT... is executive produced by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and Michael Patrick King.

Sex and the City is an American romantic comedy-drama television series created by Darren Star for HBO. It is an adaptation of Candace Bushnell's 1997 book of the same name. The series premiered in the United States on June 6, 1998, and concluded on February 22, 2004, with 94 episodes broadcast over six seasons.

Set and filmed in New York City, the show follows the lives of a group of four women-three in their mid-thirties and one in her forties-who, despite their different natures and ever-changing sex lives, remain inseparable and confide in each other. The series starred Sarah Jessica Parker (as Carrie Bradshaw) and co-starring Kim Cattrall (as Samantha Jones), Kristin Davis (as Charlotte York), and Cynthia Nixon (as Miranda Hobbes).

Sarah Jessica Parker is set to return to Broadway alongside her husband Matthew Broderick in Plaza Suite this year. The show was originally set to open on Broadway in 2020, but was delayed due to the health crisis. Her other Broadway credits include Once Upon a Mattress, How to Succeed..., Annie, and The Innocents.

Cynthia Nixon is also a Broadway veteran who has appeared in numerous shows including The Little Foxes, The Real Thing, Wit, Rabbit Hole, Children and Art, The Women, The Last Night of Ballyhoo, Indiscretions, Angels in America, The Heidi Chronicles, Hurlyburly, The Real Thing, and The Philadelphia Story. She received Tony Awards for her roles in The Little Foxes and Rabbit Hole, and was nominated for Wit and Indiscretions.

Kristin Davis appeared on Broadway in 2012, making her debut in Gore Vidal's The Best Man. She previously appeared off-Broadway in The Exonerated in 2002.