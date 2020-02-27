Samuel Gordon to Produce Upcoming Comedy BLUNO

Veteran filmmaker Samuel Gordon is set to produce the upcoming feature film "Bluno."

"Bluno" is a dark comedy about a lonely blue-collar construction worker who dreams to be like his father, a hero who goes on great adventures to stand up for the little guy. But when he tells his story to the wrong man, he accidentally finds himself locked into a hit contract.

Written by Gordon and Brandon Gale, "Bluno" will take viewers to Northern Ireland and Germany, with a first gen. Irishman holding on to his heritage. "Bluno," gives Gordon the opportunity to get back to his Irish roots for the first time as a film producer.

"When I was a kid, my father would tell me stories about growing up in Northern Ireland, which was during the time when the IRA was very active," Gordon recalled. "He would hear bombs going off in the distance every day and they would check underneath their car every time they would go for a ride in case someone had stuck a pipe bomb underneath it. Now I was a very lonely child with no such surrounding, and so I would retell his stories as mine to get attention and years later it became a great script."

Gordon is known for his compelling dramas and unique characters in such films as "Count." "Myra," "Skipping," as well as the psychological drama "The Spectator," the film thriller "Sredni Vashtar," and others before taking on "Bluno," and its uniquely personal storyline.

Inspired by such filmmakers as Michael Haneke, Martin McDonagh, Francis Ford Coppola and others, Gordon grew up in Norway and Ireland and would eventually attend the American Film Institute and where he explored his passion for storytelling and creating unique visuals.

"I am in a firm believer that we are all here fighting for the same thing, just a tiny piece of happiness every day," he said. "In my films I pursue to explore the absurdity of the human condition, about outcasts and people that are not usually talked about, and how they find their happiness, or lose it.

Meanwhile, Gordon is set to produce additional films as well as the upcoming fantasy/adventure television pilot "Undiscovered," which he wrote with writer Josh Schultz and plans to produce.





