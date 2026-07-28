Salt-N-Pepa Open Up About Fighting for Their Music Rights on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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Salt-N-Pepa detailed their years-long fight to reclaim ownership of their music catalog during an appearance on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW, opening up about an industry struggle that has shadowed much of their career. The conversation with host Jennifer Hudson also touched on the group's boldest fashion statements and its lasting role in shaping hip-hop history.

The duo, known for helping bring female voices to the forefront of hip-hop, used the sit-down to walk through the business side of their career alongside the cultural milestones. Their reflections on fighting for music rights underscored a challenge many artists of their era faced when it came to controlling ownership of their own work.

Fashion also factored heavily into the discussion, with Salt-N-Pepa recounting some of the boldest style choices that became part of their public identity over the years. Those moments, paired with their music rights fight, gave the segment a mix of industry insight and personal reflection.

The appearance placed Salt-N-Pepa among the musical guests THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW has hosted for career-spanning conversations, giving the group room to speak candidly about both the business obstacles and the creative legacy they built in hip-hop.

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